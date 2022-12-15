media release: You won’t regret taking a short break from work, your holiday preparations and busy schedules to join us for a joyous concert sung by the Middleton High School choir.

On Thurs., Dec. 15 from 12:30-1:00 pm, Holy Wisdom Monastery is one of many mini concerts on the choir’s Tour de Middleton. Help fill the assembly room and be surrounded by beautiful sounds of the season. Plus, join us after for cookies, hot beverages and fellowship.