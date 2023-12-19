Middleton High School Orchestra, Jazz Band

media release: Join us for an unforgettable evening of musical enchantment as the Middleton High School Orchestra and Jazz Band along with professional musicians from Isthmus Brass and the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra take the stage to perform a spectacular double feature: Tchaikovsky's timeless classic, "The Nutcracker," and Duke Ellington's jazzy rendition, "The Nutcracker Suite." This concert promises a delightful fusion of classical & jazz music, offering something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Purchase tickets in advance. 19 and older: $15;18 and under: Free