Middleton Historical Survey

media release: The city of Middleton has retained TES Historical Consulting LLC to conduct a reconnaissance survey of architectural and historical resources for the city of Middleton. This survey will update work previously completed in 1996 by reviewing previously surveyed properties, and will inventory resources dating to the more recent past (1945-Ca. 1985). The project is sponsored by the city of Middleton and the city’s Landmarks Commission and is financed with federal funds from the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior, and administered by the Wisconsin Historical Society.

A public information meeting is scheduled to inform the general public of the details associated with the survey, as well as to solicit information from those individuals that are aware of significant historical resources in Middleton (aside from those already listed in the National Register of Historic Places). Public input from local residents or historians can be invaluable for a survey of this nature. Jason Tish of the Wisconsin Historical Society’s State Historic Preservation Office and Traci E. Schnell of TES Historical Consulting, LLC will guide the meeting under direction of the Landmarks Commission.

The informational meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 30 at 5:30 p.m., Council Chambers 7426 Hubbard Avenue, Middleton. The meeting is also accessible via Zoom - Meeting ID: 864 9513 7726 Passcode: 428603.

If you are unable to attend the meeting but wish to share your knowledge and/or information regarding historical resources, please contact Ms. Schnell of TES Historical Consulting, LLC, as noted above.

BACKGROUND: TES Historical Consulting is a historical and environmental consulting firm located in Kiel, Wisconsin. Traci E. Schnell has almost 30 years of experience in Cultural Resource Management as a Historical Resources Consultant. Ms. Schnell completed Historic Resource Planning Surveys in over 15 communities in Wisconsin including New Berlin and Fitchburg. Additional information regarding TES Historical Consulting will be completing for the City of Middleton can be found in the proposal: https://cityofmiddleton.us/DocumentCenter/View/14353/Historical-Survey-Proposal-TES