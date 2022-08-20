Middleton Kids Triathlon
Walter R. Bauman Aquatic Center, Middleton 2400 Park Lawn Place, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: The final race in the Tri 4 Schools 2022 Race Series will take place on Saturday, August 20 with the Middleton Kids Triathlon. With this event, Tri 4 Schools will donate another $15,000+ to schools in 2022. That will bring the 2022 total to over $35,000!
Saturday, August 20 at 8:30 am, Bauman Aquatic Center, 2400 Park Lawn Place, Middleton
Event Time Line:
Friday, Aug. 19: packet pickup from 5pm-6:30pm (location TBA).
Saturday:
7:00am: Registration Area and Transition Area open
8:30am: Long Course begins
9:30am: Medium Course begins
10:00am: Intermediate Course begins
9:45am: Long Course awards ceremony
10:30am: Short Course begins
10:45am: Medium Course awards ceremony
11:15am: Intermediate Course awards ceremony
11:30am: Short Course awards ceremony