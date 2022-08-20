press release: The final race in the Tri 4 Schools 2022 Race Series will take place on Saturday, August 20 with the Middleton Kids Triathlon. With this event, Tri 4 Schools will donate another $15,000+ to schools in 2022. That will bring the 2022 total to over $35,000!

Saturday, August 20 at 8:30 am, Bauman Aquatic Center, 2400 Park Lawn Place, Middleton

Event Time Line:

Friday, Aug. 19: packet pickup from 5pm-6:30pm (location TBA).

Saturday:

7:00am: Registration Area and Transition Area open

8:30am: Long Course begins

9:30am: Medium Course begins

10:00am: Intermediate Course begins

9:45am: Long Course awards ceremony

10:30am: Short Course begins

10:45am: Medium Course awards ceremony

11:15am: Intermediate Course awards ceremony

11:30am: Short Course awards ceremony