ONLINE: Middleton Operations Center Mural Dedication

press release: Join the city of Middleton for the dedication of the Dane Arts Mural Arts (DAMA) mural 'Invisible Work-In Visible Earth.' This mural was designed by Jenie Gao and Rhea Ewing and painted by the DAMA Team in cooperation with Clark Street Community School and the Middleton Youth Center. Phase I of the project is complete, and fundraising is underway for Phase II. Join us on August 22, 2020 at 10am for a virtual dedication and fundraiser. Learn about the mural and DAMA, through an interview with artist Jenie Gao. Donate $10 or more before September 7, and receive an 'Invisible Work-In Visible Earth' prairie seed packet. Donate $50 or more and be entered into a drawing to win a tour of DAMA's production studio. To donate, visit: https:// daneartsmuralarts.org/ donategive-a-gift. To view the Facebook event, visit: https://www.facebook. com/events/284676986145031.

To join the event, visit Zoom.us and use:

Meeting ID: 949 5439 1061

Passcode: 020573

Call In: 1-312-626-6799

If you would like more information, or need a toll-free number to dial in, please contact Abby Attoun at aattoun@cityofmiddleton.us or 608-821-8343.