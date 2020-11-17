RSVP for Middleton Outreach Ministry Fundraiser

media release: Back by popular demand - Take care of your family and the community! Join us for a drive-thru, curbside dinner, in collaboration with1847 at the Stamm House to support your local business and both food and housing security in our community through Middleton Outreach Ministry.

Orders accepted until Tuesday, November 17, for dinner on Thursday, November 19.

Click the following link for information and ordering. Stamm House November Dinner Options

It continues to be vitally important to gather apart, and collectively as a community, and through this dinner, we can do so in spirit.

All dinners are $100 and feed a family of four. $50 of each meal will support 1847 at the Stamm House, a local restaurant carved into Middleton's history. $50 of each meal will support MOM's work in the community and will be considered a charitable donation. Salad and dessert can be added for an additional $15 for four.