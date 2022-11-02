Middleton Referendum Info Session

media release: On November 8, 2022, city of Middleton voters will be asked whether or not to increase property tax funding to add two police officers, one full-time parks maintenance crew member, one communications specialist, and increase compensation for current staff to reflect cost-of-living increases.

The November ballot will ask voters whether they approve a $770,000 increase in property taxes to fund additional staff at the Police Department and Parks Department, and the ability to improve public outreach by hiring a dedicated communications specialist, as well as improving recruitment and retention by providing up to a four percent cost-of-living increase to city staff.

To provide additional opportunities for voters to educate themselves on the city referendum question on the November ballot, the city is announcing additional information sessions. The City Council members held three information events last week.

City residents are encouraged to attend an upcoming information session to learn more, and make an informed decision. Additional public information sessions will be held at the following locations:

Thursday, October 6 at 7 p.m. Virtual via Zoom. To attend, use: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82511954452

Wednesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. Virtual via Zoom. To attend, use:https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81854901940

Wednesday, November 2 at 9 a.m. at the Middleton Senior Center's Dining Room located at 7448 Hubbard Ave.

Additional information about the referendum question is available at https://cityofmiddleton.us/ referendum.

