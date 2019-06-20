press release: Public Hearing Regarding a Draft Environmental Assessment

AGENCY: Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation

ACTION: Notice of Availability of a Draft Environmental Assessment and Public Hearing

DATE AND TIME: June 20, 2019 at 6 PM Central Standard Time

LOCATION: City Council Chambers, Middleton City Hall, 7426 Hubbard Ave, Middleton, WI 53562

SUMMARY: Notice is hereby given that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as required by the National Environmental Policy Act, is reviewing an environmental assessment (EA) in connection with possible impacts related to a project proposed by OneEnergy Development, LLC. The proposal is for construction of the Middleton Solar Project, a proposed 5-megawatt solar photovoltaic facility located on a ~21 acre portion of Parcel # 070803255082 in Dane County, Wisconsin Section 3, Township 7 North, Range 8 East, City of Middleton, Dane County, Wisconsin. The City of Middleton, Sponsor of the Middleton Municipal Airport, partnering with OneEnergy Development, LLC has submitted an application to the FAA for approval of the concurrent use of a ~21-acre portion of undeveloped Airport land.

The Condensed Environmental Assessment can be accessed at this link: https://www.cityofmiddleton. us/DocumentCenter/View/6402/ Condensed-EA-Form_Middleton- Airport-Solar_20190410?bidId=

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: OneEnergy Development, LLC proposes to construct the Middleton Solar Project, which, once installed, will produce electricity for distribution from the Project location throughout the Madison Gas & Electric (MG&E) service territory. The project will consist of solar modules mounted on racking secured to the top of steel piers that have been driven into the ground and connected by a series of wires, which will be collected to a central point where they will tie into a series of inverters, transformers and other electrical equipment. A gravel access road will be installed to enable access from the nearest road to this electrical equipment. An underground electrical line will connect this equipment to the existing MG&E distribution feeder to the southeast of the Project on the north side of Airport Road. The Project will create solar electricity for the customers of MG&E.

OneEnergy Development, LLC prepared an environmental assessment for FAA that describes the project, assesses the proposed project’s environmental impacts, and summarizes as applicable any mitigation measures used to minimize environmental effects. FAA has conducted an independent evaluation of the environmental assessment and believes that it accurately assesses the impacts of the proposed project. The proposed project is anticipated to encroach on a floodplain, however the encroachment is not anticipated to have any negative impacts on the floodplain. No other significant impacts are expected as a result of the construction of the project.

Any final action by FAA related to the proposed project will be subject to, and contingent upon, compliance with all relevant Federal environmental laws and regulations and completion of environmental review procedures as prescribed by 7 CFR Part 1970, Environmental Policies and Procedures.