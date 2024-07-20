A Midsummer Night's Dream

× Expand Summit Players Theatre A 2021 Summit Players Theatre performance.

media release: Summit Theatre Players are back as part of Shakespeare in the State Parks 2024. Join the Players and FBMSP for this FREE, family friendly event at the Blue Mound State Park amphitheater. Each Summit Players performance is an accessible 75-minute show preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop offered to kids and “fun adults.” No registration is required for the workshop or show. Come experience some fun with Shakespeare surrounded by the beauty of Blue Mound State Park!

​Kings, queens, fairies, lovers, and sprites all collide in an enchanted forest one midsummer night proving that “the course of true love never did run smooth.” One of Shakespeare's most popular comedies takes us on a beguiling odyssey full of mistaken identities, misguided passions, love potions, and magic spells.

A daily or annual park admission sticker is required on all vehicles, which can be purchased at the entrance station.