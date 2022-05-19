Midvale and Glenn Stephens Elementary Schools Fundraiser

media release: Chuck E. Cheese, the nation’s No. 1 family entertainment and dining venue, celebrates its commitment to the community with a special fundraising event for two local elementary schools at its recently remodeled Madison location.

The event will invite the community to Chuck E. Cheese with an experience that includes raffle prizes, free cake and an appearance from Chuck E. Cheese and friends. Twenty five percent of sales generated from the event will be donated to Midvale Elementary School and Glenn Stephens Elementary School.

Raffle prize drawings will begin at 5pm and will include one Gold VIP Play Band good for one year of All You Can Play, five Chuck E. Cheese gift baskets and ten Ultimate FUN birthday packages for up to 10 kids during the event. The Madison location was recently remodeled unveiling over 15 new games, an interactive dance floor, large format video wall, an expanded family friendly menu, and a fresh, vibrant, and contemporary look.

3-9 pm, 438 Grand Canyon Dr., Madison, WI 53719