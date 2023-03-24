media release: We are delighted that Madison, Wisconsin, has been invited to host the 20th Catholic Worker Midwest Faith and Resistance Gathering!

It will be March 24 - 27, 2023 - a long weekend to learn, reflect and act to ground the F-35 fighter jet and abolish war. All people who can commit to nonviolence are welcome.

We hope that many Madison-area activists will participate. It will be a chance for us to support and learn from seasoned anti-militarism movement leaders who will be coming here from all over the US. Please fill out this form to RSVP: https://forms.gle/ 4XGyymtNq7GDTEHu9

The weekend will include:

Friday evening meal

Saturday learning together

- Nonviolent direct action training

- Afternoon panel discussion “Why should we ground the F-35 fighter jet and abolish war?”

Vicki Berenson & Steven Klafka, Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin

Danaka Katovich, National Co-Director, CODEPINK Women for Peace and Ground the F-35 Program Coordinator

Brian Terrell, Strangers & Guests Catholic Worker, Maloy, Iowa & Nevada Desert Experience

Sunday reflecting and preparation

Morning options of wild church, a war abolition walk, and faith services

Direct action planning and prep, banner making, street theater, music, legal

Monday resistance actions to ground the F-35 fighter jet and abolish war

Details: Our main location will be Madison Christian Community at 7118 Old Sauk Rd, Madison, WI 53717. Meals and lodging are available beginning Friday, 3/24 for the evening meal, through Monday 3/27 around lunch time or so.

Detailed agenda to be sent out after you let us know you’re coming with the form (or an email to runner.justin@protonmail.com saying you don’t want to fill out the form). Again, the form to rsvp is here: https://forms.gle/ 4XGyymtNq7GDTEHu9

Needs:

Can you offer a bed or several in your home for activists who come for the Gathering? If so, please drop us a line at info@wnpj.org.

And please drop us a line at warabolition@gmail.com if you would like to volunteer during the gathering.

You already know this: In 2020, the Air Force decided to base a fleet of F-35 warplanes in Madison. Hundreds of people in Madison got active to oppose the siting, see www.safeskiescleanwaterwi.org The decision to bring the planes is being challenged in Federal court now. The Air Force is planning to bring nuclear-capable F-35s to Madison this spring.

Who is organizing this?

An assortment of people who have been active with Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin - and also connected to other organizations - are pulling together the details to host the gathering. The Catholic Worker folks will take the lead - they have held these gatherings for years and are experienced facilitators for making things happen. Learn more about the Catholic Worker Movement and their allies.

We are inspired by the history of Plowshares activists’ work against militarism. And by Italian dock workers unions who in recent years are refusing to load weapons shipments for wars.

Since last April, in Madison we have held 24 war abolition walks to call for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, and all wars. We have started a new Madison chapter of the international anti-war group World BEYOND War.

We hope you can join us in March.