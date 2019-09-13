Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival
Art in the Barn, Fitchburg 5927 Adams Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53575
press release: Madison's renowned Gypsy jazz band, Harmonious Wail, will hold its star-studded Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest on Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, featuring an amazing slate of visiting Gypsy jazz musicians at Art in The Barn, 5927 Adams Road, Fitchburg, just south of Madison.
The musical line-up for this 18th annual two-day Gypsy Swing
The Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest
Saturday's show on Sept. 14 opens with LAPOMPE from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by the Don Stiernberg Trio from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. and the Milwaukee Hot Club from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. there will be another Wisconsin Brewing Company Happy Hour in the Barn featuring LAPOMPE, followed by Alfonso Ponticelli and Swing Gitan from 7 to 8 p.m. The Joscho Stephan Trio will perform from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. followed from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. by Harmonious Wail. The evening will close with another monster jam session starting at 10:30 p.m., followed by Gypsy Campfire jamming outside.
The Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest b
Tickets are available for between $35 to $55 on Friday, and from $40 to $60 on Saturday, plus a modest ticket service fee. Please bring blankets or chairs for general admission seating. Tickets can be purchased at https://sept2019mgsf.