Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival

press release: Madison's renowned Gypsy jazz band, Harmonious Wail, will hold its star-studded Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest on Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, featuring an amazing slate of visiting Gypsy jazz musicians at Art in The Barn, 5927 Adams Road, Fitchburg, just south of Madison.

The musical line-up for this 18th annual two-day Gypsy Swing extravaganza includes Harmonious Wail, Joscho Stephan of Germany, Chicago's Alfonso Ponticelli with Swing Gitan, Milwaukee Hot Club, Steve Gibons Gypsy Rhythm Project of Chicago, LAPOMPE from Denver and Chicago's Don Stiernberg Trio.

The Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, with a one hour Wisconsin Brewing Company Happy Hour in the Barn featuring LAPOMPE, followed by Harmonious Wail from 7 to 8 p.m. The Steve Gibons Gypsy Rhythm Project will play from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m., followed by the Joscho Stephan Trio from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. At 10:30 p.m. a monster jam session will get underway followed by an outdoor campfire jam session.

Saturday's show on Sept. 14 opens with LAPOMPE from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by the Don Stiernberg Trio from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. and the Milwaukee Hot Club from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. there will be another Wisconsin Brewing Company Happy Hour in the Barn featuring LAPOMPE, followed by Alfonso Ponticelli and Swing Gitan from 7 to 8 p.m. The Joscho Stephan Trio will perform from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. followed from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. by Harmonious Wail. The evening will close with another monster jam session starting at 10:30 p.m., followed by Gypsy Campfire jamming outside.

The Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest b rings the passion and joy found in European Gypsy Music Festivals right here to south central Wisconsin, in the age-old tradition of gypsy guitar music that began in the 1930s and '40s through the genius of Django Reinhardt. Django’s legacy lives on through these virtuosos who gather together to share the love of this passionate and romantic music. Vendor food carts and picnicking are available at the event.

Tickets are available for between $35 to $55 on Friday, and from $40 to $60 on Saturday, plus a modest ticket service fee. Please bring blankets or chairs for general admission seating. Tickets can be purchased at https://sept2019mgsf. brownpapertickets.com/