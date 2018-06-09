press release: June 9, 2018, atVilas Beach (new location for 2018!)

Amateur Log Rolling 10am - 1pm

Elite Log Rolling 1pm (or immediately after amateur log rolling) - 5pm

FREE Event for Spectators

On June 9, 2018, the greatest lumberjacks and Jills in the United States will compete in Madison in the unique and spectacular event of log rolling at Vilas Beach. Not only are they competing for a ranking at the world championships, but they are also competing to raise money and awareness to help cure Huntington’s disease.

Six-time World Champion Lumberjill Shana Verstegen lost her mother to this neurological brain disorder. Through the Midwest Log Rolling championships she combines her two passions: lumberjack sports and fighting for a cure for Huntington’s Disease.

Money raised by the Midwest Log Rolling Championships will go directly to help research possible treatments and cures, local patient and family care, and community education in Wisconsin. On a larger scale, HDSA’s coordinated national and international research will also benefit people with diseases related to Huntington’s – diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and many dystrophies.