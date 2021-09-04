press release: It’s back! Bigger & better than ever— and ready to provide a safe, spacious market event this Labor Day weekend!

• Returning after one-year hiatus, Madison’s longest-running independent vintage clothing store Good Style Shop, presents MIDWEST VINTAGE FLEA 2021 at Garver Feed Mill. This much-anticipated vintage clothing market is a destination for thousands of vintage collectors, throwback addicts, and fashion followers of all stripes. The event draws crowds from the Madison market and beyond, growing steadily in its seven previous shows since 2016.

• New for 2021, MIDWEST VINTAGE FLEA will be held for two days on the Labor Day holiday weekend. Garver Feed Mill is the largest-capacity event venue in event history, and is located on Madison’s near east side behind Olbrich Gardens with easy pedestrian and bike trail access. Two attended parking lots are booked for car commuters each day.

• This year will feature 40 of the 7-state region’s most established and up-and-coming vintage stores and independent vendors. Each store’s brand focus offers diverse styles within the larger category of vintage clothing, ranging from rarified late 19th century heritage pieces to in-demand Y2K streetwear collectibles and absolutely everything of true quality in between. The final list of participating vendors will be published here mid-August.

• In light of Covid-19 public safety, MVF coordinators and Garver staff will observe local guidelines for public gatherings on an ongoing basis. With the venue’s ample event hall and outdoor patio space, social distancing guidelines will be factored into the layout of the entire event. Additionally, guests will be required to adhere to the current guidance on face coverings and event venue occupancy limits. For more information, please see the venue’s protocols here: https://garverfeedmill.com/covid-guidelines/ and the up-to-date city announcements here: https://publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus/forward-dane/current-order

Get in touch with any questions: midwestvintageflea@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/garver-feed-mill/midwest-vintage-flea-2021/215844330054546/