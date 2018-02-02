Midwinter Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival

× Expand Alfonso Ponticelli and Swing Gitan

Time again to warm up a cold February weekend with some smoking hot and passionate gypsy jazz. Back once more to the Brink Lounge in Madison Wisconsin, Harmonious Wail presents and WORT welcomes The 2018 Midwinter Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest.

Friday Feb. 2, 2018

7:30pm Harmonious Wail

8:30 Garden City Hot Club w/Steve Jones

9:30 Gonzalo Bergara

Saturday Feb 3, 2018

7:30pm Alfonso Ponticelli and Swing Gitan (pictured)

8:30 Don Stiernberg

9:30 Harmonious Wail