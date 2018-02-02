Midwinter Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Alfonso Ponticelli and Swing Gitan
Time again to warm up a cold February weekend with some smoking hot and passionate gypsy jazz. Back once more to the Brink Lounge in Madison Wisconsin, Harmonious Wail presents and WORT welcomes The 2018 Midwinter Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest.
Friday Feb. 2, 2018
7:30pm Harmonious Wail
8:30 Garden City Hot Club w/Steve Jones
9:30 Gonzalo Bergara
Saturday Feb 3, 2018
7:30pm Alfonso Ponticelli and Swing Gitan (pictured)
8:30 Don Stiernberg
9:30 Harmonious Wail