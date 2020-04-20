press release: The Mighty Pines are a soul-inspired roots rock band influenced by the wide rivers and red-brick streets of St. Louis. With soaring vocals and thoughtful composition, the two principal songwriters shift the band’s sound from catchy rock ‘n’ roll to earthy instrumentals. The Riverfront Times heralds the band as “a talented young quartet engaged in the roots and rhythms of bluegrass but mixed with a more contemporary ear for harmony and production.” $12 ($10 adv.).