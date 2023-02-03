Wild Hog in the Woods concert. Admission is $4 general public and $2 members. Masks recommended.

media release: The Mighty Puffins are a new Madison folk-rock duo blending the sound of Tom Tompkin on electric octave mandolin and vocals with Herb Charlan on acoustic guitar and vocals. Performing original songs and instrumentals with covers of tunes from folk to rock with a Mighty Puffins twist.