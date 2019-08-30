RSVP for Migrating Monarchs

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Be part of one of the greatest migrations on the planet! Learn about Monarch butterflies, their migration, and nectar plants before helping capture, tag, and release Monarchs at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Monarch migration time is the perfect time to support this national conservation effort. The results will be recorded with monarchwatch.org. All supplies provided. Rain date will be Sunday, September 15. Youth Accepted: Ages 8 and up. Instructor: Kathy Luedtke, Master Gardener

Time: 1-2:30pm, Sunday, September 8

Registration Deadline: Friday, August 30

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
