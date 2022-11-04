Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion with David Hagedorn

media release: Presented by BlueStem Jazz. $20.

Described by Guitar Player Magazine as mesmerizing, Miguel Espinoza has recorded and performed with Bela Fleck, Kai Eckhardt, Kitaro, Tuck and Patti, Rita Moreno and Ben Vareen. David Balakrishnan of the two-time Grammy winning Turtle Island Quartet said of their music: Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion is world class global chamber music making that explodes the parameters of style, yet ever remains close to the heart.

Special guest, Grammy-nominated vibraphonist Dave Hagedorn, will join Flamenco Fusion for a limited series of Colorado and Midwest shows. Dave is a world-class performer who is well-known to Minneapolis audiences. He has recorded with the George Russell Living Time Orchestra on Blue Note Recordings (nominated for a Grammy award), Brian Setzer Big Band, Pete Whitman X-tet, Phil Hey Quartet, the Out to Lunch Quintet, and also with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra on Teldec Recordings. Hagedorn regularly performs in the Twin Cities with groups such as the Phil Hey Quartet, Inatnas Jazz Orchestra, and Chris Bates Good Vibes Trio. On the classical side of music, he also has performed with the Minnesota Orchestra, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Minnesota Opera, VocalEssence, Cantus, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Grand Teton Festival Orchestra.

Flamenco Fusion performs to sold out audiences across Colorado, and were the winners of Denvers Westword Magazine 2019 Best of World Music. Their first CD, Turtle Dreams, is the winner of Indie Acoustics Best Instrumental Album of 2019 - full of original music that has been described as colorful and vibrant, emotional, a stunning combination of jazz, flamenco, and subtle world music, and sophisticated rhythmic elementsemotional, natural and organic. Their second CD, Veneta, was released in August 2020. Visually and aurally stunning, with flamenco/jazz guitar, fiery cello, riveting salsa and Indian tabla, a Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion show is like nothing else!

PRESS

Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion is world class global chamber music making that explodes the parameters of style, yet ever remains close to the heart. ~ David Balakrishnan, founding violinist/composer of the two-time Grammy winning Turtle Island Quartet

While the groups music seems firmly rooted in jazz tradition, their keen (almost telepathic) sense of interaction, openness to eclectic cultural influences, freedom to innovate, and attention to timbral contrast make it into a gorgeous global chamber music performance emphasizing beauty, elegance and intricacy. ~ Joe Ross, Roots Music Report, Full review here

a stunning and unique quintet ~ Marc Phillips, The Vinyl Anachronist.