Miilk, Spookybro, ULK

media release: The kings of Bass Hop Miilk hail from St. Louis as one of the hottest new names in the bass music community. This duo has come in with a fresh new sound in an era of monotony combining 90's hiphop & turntablism with deep dubstep basslines and trap influence. With bangers like "Blow the Whistle", "Unexceptional", and "Straight from the Underground" its no wonder these Milk-Men are getting scouted by big talent across the industry. They have over a decade in music experience rooting from a fruitful scratch dj career and it shows through Miilk's exceptional live performance like no other with mind-blowing mixing, undeniable swag, and a true connection to what made electronic music great in the first place. Miilk will also be joined by Madison's very own Spookybro who is relentless to make Madison a stronghold of the electronic music industry.

