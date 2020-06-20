× Expand Mike Birbiglia

press release: Overture Center for the Arts is pleased to announce comedian Mike Birbiglia, fresh off his hit Broadway show and Netflix special, “The New One,” is taking the stage at the Capitol Theater on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Celebrating the release of his book “The New One: Painfully True Stories From a Reluctant Dad,” tickets for the Mike Birbiglia show, presented by Comedy on State, will go on sale this Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m at Overture.org and birbigs.com. Ticket prices range from $30 to $55.

A one-of-a-kind solo comedian, Birbiglia is a worldwide star who has performed everywhere from the Sydney Opera House to Broadway. Featured in three different Netflix shows including “The New One,” “Thank God for Jokes,” and “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend,” Birbiglia is also the author of the New York Times bestseller, “Sleepwalk With Me and Other Painfully True Stories.”

According to Birbiglia, his last show was about birth and his new show is about death. Join Mike as he takes on life’s darkest topic with the only weapon he has: jokes.