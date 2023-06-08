× Expand Cristhy Mattos Mike Block and cello at Taliesin. Mike Block

media release: Join us for an evening of celebration as we commemorate Frank Lloyd Wright’s 156th birthday in the Taliesin Living Room! Celebrate in the style of days gone by, when Wright invited the Fellowship for Sunday dinners, which were lively gatherings ending with musical performances.

Mike Block, Grammy award-winning cellist and member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, will perform for an intimate audience in the culmination of his weeklong artist residency at Taliesin. The evening will begin with a solo performance followed by a wine and beer reception with the artist. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to celebrate in Wright’s incredible gathering space!

Preview the Evening Here

Price: $150, Ages 18+

Please arrive at the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center at 5607 County Rd C, Spring Green, WI 53588. Plan to arrive at 5:30 pm to check-in, and we will shuttle you to the main house.