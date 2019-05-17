Mike Block
Taliesin-Hillside Theater, Spring Green 6604 Hwy. 23, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
press release: A solo musical performance in the iconic Hillside Theater featuring acclaimed cellist and vocalist, Mike Block. Since 2015, Mike has been a member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, a Grammy-Award winning group which tours the world extensively. In addition to composing and playing, he is passionate about education, collaboration, and architecture, which sparked this family-friendly experience.
Info
Taliesin-Hillside Theater, Spring Green 6604 Hwy. 23, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588 View Map
Music