ONLINE: Mike Epps' Funny Virtual Skate

media release: Sessions has teamed up with Fabric Network Television, i Am Media Now & BitcoinRodney.com to deliver a first of its kind cultural event where comedy meets music in Mike Epps’ Funny Virtual Skate & Livestream Concert For Black History Month on February 28 at 8 PM EST.

A worldwide event, this is a rare opportunity for fans to celebrate Black History Month with one of the world’s funniest comedians, actors and writers Mike Epps who will be joined by a wide cast of his most hilarious and talented friends including Netflix’s “Rhythm and Flow” winner, rapper D Smoke, and multi-platinum recording artist, MUSIQ SOULCHILD. This is an event that revolves around fun and laughter and is dedicated to spotlighting Black Excellence, Black Culture, Black Music, Black Fashion, and Black Entrepreneurship.

Tagged by Mike Epps as ‘SoulTrain on Roller Skates!’ If you need a good laugh, then this event is for you! “DUST OFF YOUR SKATES AND JOIN ME ONLINE AT MY VIRTUAL ROLLER SKATING EVENT TO CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH. EVERYONE IS INVITED!" -Mike Epps

This celebrity star-studded event will feature comedy skits, musical performances, interactive interviews, a fashion show on skates and more in this two hour virtual skate party. There will be a pre-show featuring a mini-doc themed video centered around how fly and sexy roller skating culture is and how it is a staple in the African-American community. Fans can watch home skate parties from Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Johannesburg, London, Montreal + more, all narrated by well-known skate fanatics and celebrities who embody the skate sub-culture and lifestyle. The event will bring you good Music, Black celebrities, and Black facts that will blow your mind.

“Everyone can certainly use a good laugh,“ said Tim Westergren, Sessions co-Founder. “An interactive live-stream is the perfect way to bring together millions of music lovers, roller skaters and revelers for a feast of music, dance and comedy in celebration of Black History Month.”

For this event, Fabric Network Television is introducing the first 100% shoppable and simultaneously watchable Network. They are the first network fully built on proprietary technology that allows viewers to simultaneously watch content and shop at the same time. This hybrid marketplace will transform the future of television and online shopping.

This epic event will be a feel-good celebration you don't want to miss!

Ticketing Tiers:

$14.99 GA

$34.99 GA + Epps signed tour pass

$64.99 GA + Epps signed tour pass + Tee shirt