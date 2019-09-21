Mike & Friends
The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: $8 ADV / $12 DOS
The Music of the Grateful Dead is iconic, and timeless. It’s taken many different trips down many different musical paths. Guitarist Mike Scieszinski began Mike & Friends on a night he was supposed to be playing with his Phish tribute band PHUN, but due to one of the members unforeseen absence decided to go in a Grateful Dead direction. The band includes different forms, and casts but is directed exclusively by Scieszinski.
Info
The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music