Mike Merryfield, Rob Brackenridge

media release: Mike started his comedy career as a doorman at a local comedy club nearly a decade ago. Since making the leap from doorman to the stage, Mike has not looked back. Now, Mike brings his unique style and likeability to comedy clubs across America. His style is refreshingly new. His quick wit and adaptability make for a comedian that everyone will enjoy. Once you’ve been exposed to Mike’s infectious style of comedy you will never be the same

Tickets are $20 each (plus $2 ticket fee) and can be bought online at https://procomedians. ticketspice.com/bowlavard- madison-comedy-night.