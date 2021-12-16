Mike Merryfield, Rob Brackenridge

Buy Tickets

Bowl-A-Vard Lanes 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Mike started his comedy career as a doorman at a local comedy club nearly a decade ago. Since making the leap from doorman to the stage, Mike has not looked back. Now, Mike brings his unique style and likeability to comedy clubs across America. His style is refreshingly new. His quick wit and adaptability make for a comedian that everyone will enjoy. Once you’ve been exposed to Mike’s infectious style of comedy you will never be the same

Tickets are $20 each (plus $2 ticket fee) and can be bought online at https://procomedians.ticketspice.com/bowlavard-madison-comedy-night.

Info

Bowl-A-Vard Lanes 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Comedy
608-244-7246
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Mike Merryfield, Rob Brackenridge - 2021-12-16 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mike Merryfield, Rob Brackenridge - 2021-12-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mike Merryfield, Rob Brackenridge - 2021-12-16 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mike Merryfield, Rob Brackenridge - 2021-12-16 19:30:00 ical