Mike on the Mississippi Send-off

media release: Mike Boehm, Madison-area veteran and founder of Madison Quakers Inc (MQI) will be paddling down the entire length of the Mississippi River this summer to raise funds for MQI’s humanitarian projects in Quang Ngai, Vietnam. Boehm plans to depart in late-May in a kayak that he built from recycled redwood siding. Boehm made a similar 2300 mile trip in 1973.

On Sunday April 16 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Muskellounge and Sporting Club at 4102 Monona Drive, Boehm will be on hand with the boat for a fundraiser and send-off event.

Since 1992, Boehm and others have been working with the people of Vietnam to support communities in need. MQI’s projects have included revolving loan funds, water wells, housing for victims of Agent Orange and their families, and a program to provide bicycles for school children. Working mostly in Quang Ngai province in central Vietnam, the group has also participated in annual ceremonies at the site of the My Lai massacre, and helped to fund the construction of three primary schools in that community.

Boehm’s 2023 trip down the Mississippi will be designed to raise funds and awareness for these important projects. For more information on the trip and the work in Vietnam, visit mqivietnam.org or facebook.com/Mike.On.The. Mississippi.2023