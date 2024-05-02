media release: Mike Rausch: "A Retrospective, or What Walked in Front of My Camera"

Opening Reception Thursday, 7-9 PM May 2, 2024

As a long-term member of PhotoMidwest, Michael Rausch takes a look back at the images he has displayed over the past nearly-20 years. They include participation with others as well as solo exhibits. Some of the featured images in his trip-through-time include Interest Group projects and exhibits, submission to various competitions, and some of his personal interest areas, for example Native American powwow images. He is especially happy to share some of his portraits. Since a wide variety of subjects walked in front of his lens, or, in the case of landscapes, he walked in front of them, the subjects and images cover a wide range of photography. See the virtual gallery if you cannot see it in person which is always better!

PhotoMidwest Gallery, 700 Rayovac Drive, Suite 212, Madison

Gallery hours noon to 4 PM Saturdays