media release: Come support the music community here in Madison! Madison Music Experience is hosting six performances along with a live art installment by Josh Dykstra (JDid). We are hoping to bring together different artists and music lovers together to network, build community, and enjoy the present moment! Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. This event will follow CDC guidelines. $10 cover at the door. This event is set for June 26th at Quality CBD 1222 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703; (608) 977-1280.

https://qualitycbd.org/

Performances by: Mike Toll, Abigail Arkley, Steven Xia, Big Byrd, Supa Friends, 608Trayce

Live Art Installment by: Josh Dykstra

Mike Toll

https://open.spotify.com/ artist/290LwmoIrUgDAxG9pMhO3q

https://mmx608.com/artist- spotlight-toll-music/

Abigail Arkley

https://fromthetop.org/ musician/abigail-arkley/

https://open.spotify.com/ artist/6fKh3aj1QWGfbLx3SkdZOL

Steven Xia

https://soundcloud.com/ stevenxia

https://mmx608.com/artist- spotlight-steven-xia/

Big Byrd (DJ Slank)

https://soundcloud.com/ bigassbyrd

https://mmx608.com/artist- spotlight-slank/

The Supa Friends

https://www.thesupafriends. com/

https://mmx608.com/artist- spotlight-supa-friends/

https://www.tonemadison.com/ articles/tone-madisons-top-20- madison-records-of-2020

https://www.myradio22.com/ supasyndicated

608Trayce

https://soundcloud.com/ 608trayce

https://www.608trayce.com/

https://allrapnews.com/2020/ 09/27/exclusive-interview- with-608trayce/

https://raptology.com/2020/09/ 10/608trayce-an-artist-with-a- story/

Josh Dykstra

https://www.instagram.com/j. did_/

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1195403710973494/