Mike Toll, Abigail Arkley, Steven Xia, Big Byrd, Supa Friends, 608Trayce

Quality CBD 1222 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Come support the music community here in Madison! Madison Music Experience is hosting six performances along with a live art installment by Josh Dykstra (JDid). We are hoping to bring together different artists and music lovers together to network, build community, and enjoy the present moment! Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. This event will follow CDC guidelines. $10 cover at the door. This event is set for June 26th at Quality CBD 1222 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703; (608) 977-1280.
Live Art Installment by: Josh Dykstra
Mike Toll
Abigail Arkley
Steven Xia
Big Byrd (DJ Slank)
The Supa Friends
608Trayce
Josh Dykstra
