7:30 pm on 3/23 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 3/24-25, Comedy on State. $20-$15.

media release: Mike Vecchione is an Italian-American comedian and actor whose stand-up has been described as “rapid-fire delivery, swiftly moving from joke to joke and hitting his punch lines like a boxer working a speed bag.”

Mike has made numerous appearances on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central’s This Week At The Comedy Cellar, Netflix, SiriusXM, TruTV’s Comedy Knockout, Conan, Inside Amy Schumer, Comedy Underground with Dave Attell and more. Based in New York City, Mike headlines all across America as well as internationally.

In 2020, Mike appeared on the big screen alongside Pete Davidson in the Judd Apatow directed movie The King of Staten Island. Mike also appeared on Netflix’s The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.

Mike has performed at Montreal’s Just For Laughs several times and released his second comedy album, The Worst Kind of Thoughtful, which was named comedy album of the year by Vulture and SiriusXM in 2018.

Previously, Mike won the People’s Choice Award for the New York Comedy Festival and was a semi-finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing twice. After that, Mike went on to perform on the Tonight Show starring Jay Leno for the first time and shot his own Half Hour Special for Comedy Central. He also released his first comedy album, Muscle Confusion.

Mike Vecchione was born in Youngstown, Ohio and graduated High School in Boca Raton, Florida. He played football and placed second in the 1991 AAA state wrestling tournament. He attended Pennsylvania State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and went on to receive a Master’s degree in Special Education from Cabrini College in Pennsylvania. Mike has worked as a counselor and Special Education teacher in the Philadelphia area.