MikeRat, Zonik, Jslay

press release:Madtown Sound Culture presents: MikeRat, Zonik, and JSLAY at

$7. This is a 21+ event

__________________________

MikeRat

https://soundcloud.com/mikerat

MikeRat is a producer based in Minneapolis, MN. He spends most of his time sampling kung-fu movies and stupid video clips from the internet, as well as teaching Ableton at Slam Academy (Minnesota's only Ableton Certified Training Center). He has shared the stage with plenty of world-class artists including Thriftworks, Mr. Bill, Esseks, Ott., ill.Gates, KJ Sawka, Random Rab, Minnesota, Sunsquabi, and NiT GRiT. A resident performer at Infrasound Music Festival, you can catch him playing festivals all throughout the Midwest area (soon to be the world).

__________________________

Zonik

https://soundcloud.com/zonik_official

Zonik (aka Collin Clark) is an bass music producer and DJ from Madison, Wi. His music ranges from a psychedelic bass style to a melodic future sound that is sure to catch the attention of his listeners!

__________________________

JSLAY

https://soundcloud.com/dj-jslay

Straight out of Madison comes the hard hitting sounds of JSLAY, an up and coming premier dj serving the Midwest. His live performances have sprung about positive word of mouth in the dj field. Expect a very energetic, in your face performance as Jslay has been known to rock the stages across the Madison and Milwaukee area HARD with his signature upbeat buildups and crazy heavy electro-house induced bass lines.

__________________________

More events from us at www.madtownsoundculture.com