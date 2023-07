Mile End, DoFlame, Si Dios Quiere, Drive Like I Do

media release: ALL AGES HARDCORE SHOW AT THE NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE

MILE END (Canada)

Flower City Hardcore

new release out now on New Morality Zine

https://newmoralityzine.bandcamp.com/album/promo-2023

DOFLAME (Canada)

from Brampton Ontario.

Idk how to describe this project other than "its fucking SICK"

https://444percent.bandcamp.com/album/dostroy

SI DIOS QUIERE (Chicago)

Hardcore from the south side of Chicago who also have a new release out now on New Morality Zine. if you missed them last time they played here YOU FJCKED UP

https://newmoralityzine.bandcamp.com/album/summer-promo-23

DRIVE LIKE I DO

brand new Madison band playing their FIRST SHOW

FFO Drug Church, Fiddlehead, Militarie Gun

.......

$10 BRING EXACT CHANGE IF U CAN. DOORS AT 6 SHOW AT 7.

ENTER THROUGH THE FRONT DOOR LOTS OF PEOPLE CAME THROUGH THE BACK LAST TIME NOT SURE WHAT THAT'S ALL ABOUT EITHER WAY DON'T SNEAK IN WITHOUT PAYING BECAUSE TWO OF THESE BANDS ARE FROM FUCKIN' CANADA AND THEY NEED TO GET PAID. ALSO AT LEAST TEN PEOPLE LAST TIME ASKED ME IF THERE'S RE ENTRY. THE ANSWER IS YES OF COURSE. THIS ISN'T THE RAVE ITS TOTALLY CHILL IF U LEAVE AND COME BACK.

https://www.facebook.com/events/264843389523809/