× Expand Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts

media release: There are rock n’ roll gigs like the Hollywood Bowl and “Live at Budokan.” Then there’s the homespun itinerary of Miles Nielsen, son of Cheap Trick guitarist-vocalist Rick Nielsen. He plays an ethereal mix of pop and folk-rock that travels well.

—Chicago Sun Times

Led by free-wheeling frontman Miles Nielsen, The Rusted Hearts have been wowing audiences for years with the diversity of their sound, the tightness of their 4-part harmonies, and the quality of their songcraft. Equally comfortable in a compact 3-minute pop song and an epic 10-minute jam, the band has toured incessantly since their inception in 2011, amassing an army of hardcore followers that have dubbed themselves the Rusted Herd. Their new album “OHBAHOY” finds the band venturing into a sphere of Americana that feels both familiar and excitingly new. Tight drums, rich guitar tones, gorgeous woodwinds, and sweeping harmonies provide the perfect complements to Nielsen’s immense storytelling gifts and impeccable vocals. The album’s name comes from an imaginary friend Nielsen had growing up, a fitting reminder as we get older to hold tightly to the noble ideals of freedom and creativity that seem so natural to us as children.