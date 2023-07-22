Millennium Soccer Club Summer Gala

media release: Help celebrate 22 years of Millenium Soccer and its contribution to the Madison community. Stop by the Forward Club on Saturday, July 22nd for a cocktail hour at 7pm followed by programming at 8pm.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1598566703966998/

Millennium Soccer Club was founded in 2001 in Madison, with a goal of bringing affordable and accessible organized youth soccer to the city’s low-income, ethnically diverse neighborhoods.