CANCELED: Million Dollar Shootout

press release: The 24th Annual Million Dollar Shoot Out Charity Golf Outing, originally scheduled for Aug. 12, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the Million Dollar Shoot Out raised nearly $25,000 for families impacted with dementia in the local area. While the need for those funds remains, event organizers said the health of safety of players, volunteers and others involved in the event was top priority, prompting the cancellation.

"With the continued uncertainty of the pandemic, we have decided to cancel our charity golf event for 2020,” said Alliance Executive Director Jennifer Bauer. “We understand and share the disappointment that this summer tradition will not happen this year, but we believe this was the appropriate decision considering the circumstances.”

Bauer continued, “Fund-raising events play a big role in our ability to offer critical services that our community depends on. In these unprecedented times, the needs for these services is increasing as many caregivers are further isolated and require more help now than ever. We ask that organizations and individuals still find it within their means to make donations to provide hope and support for our clients during this crisis."

A tax-deductible donation can be made to the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin online at www.alzwisc.org or by check payable to Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 3330 University Avenue, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53705 (Federal ID #39-1679333).