press release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents program of short films by acclaimed filmmaker Paige Taul on Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00pm, followed by a remote Q & A with the filmmaker after the screening. Admission $5.00, free for ALL members. The remote Q & A session with the filmmaker (via Zoom) at the end of the screening will be moderated by local poet and UW-Madison student, Grace Ruo.

Paige Taul's work engages with and challenges assumptions of black cultural expression and notions of belonging through experimental cinematography. Her films test the boundaries of identity and self-identification through autoethnography to approach notions of racial authenticity in veins such as religion, style, language, and other black community-based experiences.

This Mills Folly Microcinema program will be four days after her appearance at the Berkeley Art Museum / Pacific Film Archives in Berkeley, California. Don't miss this chance to see the films of this acclaimed filmmaker, and ask her questions about her work.

ABOUT MILLS FOLLY MICROCINEMA

Mills Folly Microcinema showcases nationally recognized experimental film and video art work from the festival and microcinema circuit. We network with regional filmmakers and organizations to bring filmmakers and guest programmers to Madison for screenings. And we incubate local experimental filmmaking by providing screen time at Project Projection events.

Mills Folly Microcinema is funded in part by grants from Dane Arts and the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board.