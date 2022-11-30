press release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents Seeing Pink, an evening of short videos by Ariel Teal at Arts + Literature Laboratory on Wednesday, November 30, 7:00 p.m. Admission $5.00, free for ALL members. Seating is limited,

Seeing Pink features a series of personal narrative videos that tell a non-linear story of healing from artist Ariel Teal. The works in this program explore femme embodiment, the boundaries of sexuality and desire, and what it means to be socialized as a “girl.” Collaging self-shot video, text, appropriated media and animation, Teal reconstructs memory and narrates her experiences as a form of self-actualization. This series reflects the attempts to understand love, intergenerational trauma, and experiences of sexual violence. Ariel Teal will introduce the screening and discuss the videos in a Q & A session afterwards.

Ariel Teal (she/they) is an artist, activist, and current graduate student in the Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work at UW-Madison. Previously, Teal received her MFA in Film from UW-Milwaukee where she taught for 5 years and was the Program Director of the Union Cinema. She has screened her films at the Echo Park Film Center, Florida Experimental Film & Video Festival, Anthology Film Archives, Onion City Film Festival, and Kassel Dokfest, among others.

ABOUT MILLS FOLLY MICROCINEMA

Mills Folly Microcinema showcases nationally recognized experimental film and video art work from the festival and microcinema circuit. We network with regional filmmakers and organizations to bring filmmakers and guest programmers to Madison for screenings. And we incubate local experimental filmmaking by providing screen time at Project Projection events.

Mills Folly Microcinema is funded in part by grants from Dane Arts and the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board.