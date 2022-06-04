Milwaukee Highland Games

media release: Saturday June 4, 2022, NEW LOCATION: CROATIAN PARK – 9100 S. 76th Street, Franklin, WI

9:00a Gates Open

9:00 – 9:45a Registration For Amateur Athletic Competition

ALL DAY Archery

ALL DAY Cricket Demonstration

All Day Children’s Area Open

8:00a – Noon Solo Piping (Stadium)

9:00a Live Music-Beer Tent

9:00 – Noon Highland Dancing (Inside)

10:00a – Noon Heavy Athletics

10:30a Celtic Storytelling (Childrens Area)

10:30a – 4:00p Junior Heavy Games (Next to Heavy Games Area)

10:30a Fight The Knights (Kids Presentation—Cultural Area)

11:00a Clydesdale Horse Show

12:30p Parade Of Tartans (Clan Tent Area)

12:30p Fighting Knights (Cultural Area)

Advertisment:

Highlander Tartan Ball

October 22, 2022

1:00p Celtic Scone Bake Off – Judging (Cultural Area)

1:00-4:00p Band Competition (Stadium)

1:00-4:00p Highland Dance (Inside)

1:00-4:00p Heavy Athletics Finals

1:30p Sheepdog Demonstration

2:00p Haggis Taco Eating Contest (Food Court)

2:30p Celtic Storytelling (Children’s Area)

3:30p Sheepdog Demonstration

4:00p Fighting Knights (Cultural Area)

5:00p Massed Bands (Stadium)

5:00p Award Of Best In Clan Trophy

6:00p Ceilidh Live Band Concert

9:00p Close

Event times are subject to change. Family and friends are advised to check the respective dance and piping sites to learn when particular dancers and pipers will be on stage.

Adults: $10; Children 12 and under: Free; Active Military in Uniform: Free.

$3.00 off before 10:00 AM with a per person donation of non-perishable food item to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Milwaukee. (Collection container at admission gate.)