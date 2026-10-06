medai release: Celebrate the holiday season in downtown Milwaukee during the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival, presented by Johnson Financial Group, November 19 through January 1! More than a half million brilliant lights will transform downtown parks and streets into a festive winter wonderland, with holiday displays, family-friendly activities, Santa photo opportunities, seasonal entertainment and more. Make plans to gather with friends and family and experience the magic of the holidays in Downtown Milwaukee!

November 19, 2026 through January 1, 2027

Location: All across downtown Milwaukee: