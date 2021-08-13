Milwaukee Irish Fest At Home

press release: Presented by CiderBoys Hard Cider

irishfest.com/athome

Bringing the spirit of Irish Fest into your homes, so we can celebrate Celtic culture together! We'll have everything from musical performances, cooking segments, throwback shows from previous festivals, interviews, cultural programming and family entertainment! Check back often (or bookmark the link above) as more details on the full program develop. The schedule will be available on our website and on our free mobile app.

This live stream program will be a fundraiser for the Milwaukee Irish Fest organization, CelticMKE. It will be available to watch for free both during and after the live stream on our YouTube and Facebook pages, and at irishfest.com/athome.

We are also bringing our Irish Fest Summer School program online. Check out irishfestsummerschool.com to view online workshop options and to register -- all are available for only $25 per class.

All content will be available to watch for free. We kindly ask you to consider donating to our organization, CelticMKE, to support our efforts in continuing to produce a world class Irish music festival and provide Celtic music lessons, resources, and archival preservation for years to come.