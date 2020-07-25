ONLINE: Milwaukee Record Virtual Festival

press release: On Thursday, June 25, the Milwaukee Record will be livestreaming our inaugural (and hopefully final) Virtual Summer Festival! Tune in to our Facebook page from noon until 8 p.m. for a day’s worth of music, comedy, sports and games, summer-related fun, summer-related mayhem, and much more. Will it be a perfect substitute for the real life festivals you're missing this summer? Of course not, but at least it’s something.

Unlike our Telethon (which was an event to raise funds to support Milwaukee Record), our Virtual Summer Festival will be made possible through the generous support of sponsors. The event is presented by Brady Street BID. Other sponsors include Lakefront Brewery, Crafty Cow MKE, Honeypie Cafe, SmallPie, Palomino Bar, Transfer Pizzeria Café, Mystery Room Mastering, Swinney & Associates of Keller Williams Realty, Cafe Corazon Riverwest, Friends of Two Rivers SnowFest 2020. If your business is interested in becoming a sponsor, there are still a few time slots available. Contact Josh Hoppert at jhoppert@milwaukeerecord.com.

Will there be music? Yes. Will there be beer? Yes. Will there be game shows? Yes. Will there be sausage races? Yes. Will there be fireworks? Yes. See you on June 25!