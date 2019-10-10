Milwaukee's Beer Line

Right Bauer Brewing, Sun Prairie 239 E. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: Milwaukee’s Beer Line will be on view at Right Bauer Brewing from October 2, 2019 to January 2, 2020. Milwaukee’s Beer Line was created by the Center for Railroad Photography & Art. URL: www.railphoto-art.org/

Thursday, November 14, 7:00 p.m.: John Kelly, local historian and author of Railroads of Milwaukee, will give a lecture on the history of the Milwaukee Road’s beer line branch. This event is presented in collaboration with the traveling exhibition Milwaukee's Beer Line.

Right Bauer Brewing, Sun Prairie 239 E. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
608-318-5002
