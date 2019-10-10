press release: Milwaukee’s Beer Line will be on view at Right Bauer Brewing from October 2, 2019 to January 2, 2020. Milwaukee’s Beer Line was created by the Center for Railroad Photography & Art. URL: www.railphoto-art.org/

Thursday, November 14, 7:00 p.m.: John Kelly, local historian and author of Railroads of Milwaukee, will give a lecture on the history of the Milwaukee Road’s beer line branch. This event is presented in collaboration with the traveling exhibition Milwaukee's Beer Line.