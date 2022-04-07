ONLINE: Mind and Meditation: The Power of Breath

media release: Life is joy, happiness and enthusiasm; but, sometimes all the external events and happenings in our lives and in our own minds cloud the happiness.

In this free 1 hour workshop we will explore

How something as simple as our own breath and breathing techniques coupled with meditation can help de-stress, bring such peace, relaxation and rejuvenation

Secrets to sustaining happiness in our fast everyday lives

Insights into gaining better health, relationships, efficiency and productivity

Learn a rejuvenating breathing technique

Be guided through a meditation by an expert

Learn more about the community program offered by the Art of Living foundation which has impacted the lives of millions around the world.

This is an online event on Zoom. Free.