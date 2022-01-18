ONLINE: Mind Games 2: The Science of Curious Thinking

Garfoot Library, Cross Plains 2107 Julius St., Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528

media release: Rosemary Garfoot Public Library webinar by William Pack, magician, storyteller, and author.

Our brains determine how we perceive reality, interpret cues, find patterns, and solve problems efficiently… and our brains lie to us. In this fun and engaging program William Pack, explores perception and how our brains trick us into seeing and believing things that don’t exist. 

Free Zoom program; register by emailing csplib@rgpl.org.

