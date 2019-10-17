Mind & Meditation Yoga
press release: Join Prajkta Date, a certified yoga teacher, and explore how you can move ahead in life with less stress and more joy. This class includes moderate yoga and a breathing exercise followed by a guided meditation. Come ready to leave the class rejuvenated. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or towel and bring a water bottle.
