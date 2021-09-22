ONLINE: Mind Readers Book Club

Watch here: The Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (ADRC) invites you to join the Mind Readers book club and host Dr. Lindsay Clark, an investigator with the Wisconsin ADRC, for a discussion via Zoom with Dr. Michelle Braun, author of “High-Octane Brain: 5 Science-Based Steps to Sharpen Your Memory and Reduce Your Risk of Alzheimer's.” Hear about common misconceptions around aging, three possible brain health trajectories and how to maximize your brain health. Participation is free and everyone is welcome to attend. You do not need to read the book in advance of this event. Engage your brain and join the conversation. Register online to receive the Zoom link.

About the author and book:

Neuropsychologist and author Michelle Braun, PhD, writes about lifestyle changes that can support brain health. “We have the ability to make our brain younger than our chronological age,” she says. Braun shares how and details strategies from her new book, “High-Octane Brain: 5 Science-Based Steps to Sharpen Your Memory and Reduce Your Risk of Alzheimer’s.” Learn about common misconceptions around aging, three possible brain health trajectories, and how to maximize your brain health.

About Mind Readers book club:

Mind Readers is the first-ever book club from Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center. It offers the opportunity for all community members, research participants and study partners to read and discuss a variety of stimulating books related to Alzheimer's disease, science, prevention and wellness.