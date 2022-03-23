ONLINE: Mind Readers Book Club

media release: You’re invited to join the Mind Readers book club along with moderator Dr. Willie Larkin, past chief of staff and diversity officer at Edgewood College, and several guest panelists, for a discussion about the book, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot. Participation is free and will be held live online via Zoom. REGISTER: go.wisc.edu/yig07z

About the book: Her name was Henrietta Lacks, a poor Black tobacco farmer whose cells — taken without her knowledge in 1951 — became one of the most important tools in medicine, vital for developing the polio vaccine, cloning, gene mapping, in vitro fertilization and more. Henrietta’s cells have been bought and sold by the billions, yet she remains virtually unknown.

