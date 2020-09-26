ONLINE: Mindful Art Journals

press release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is excited to announce fall adult arts and enrichment programs. Now is the perfect time to learn new art skills or enrich your life; choose from a variety of classes including drawing, painting, guitar, sewing and more. Staff have worked to provide a range of programs held indoor, outdoor and online, so customers can choose their comfort level following health and safety policies. The fall session begins September 14.

Mindful Art Journals - Virtual

Learn to cultivate a mindful art journaling practice to help promote mindfulness and reduce negative thinking. Explore various art techniques and mindfulness exercises as you relax, de-stress and connect. No art experience needed.

Saturdays, September 26 to October 24, 10:15 am - 12:15 pm, class held virtually with Google Classroom and Zoom. $67 resident. RSVP here.