Mindful Making: Artist Journals & Mixed Media

press release: August 5- August 9, 1:00-4:00pm each day at Arts + Literature Laboratory (2021 Winnebago St)

Join artist Kenzie Engel for a week of intuitive artmaking! Each day, artists will practice mindfulness while exploring a new medium, including clay, acrylic painting, collage, mixed media drawing, and found object assemblage. Along the way, students will build artist journals to ask and answer questions like: What happens when we purposefully avoid purpose? Can we allow judgments, expectations, and the “shoulds” to pass through our minds? Do we trust the process? Afternoon camps run 1-4pm for youth ages 10-14 years; half-day camps are $175 with options to add lunch supervision and morning open art studio sessions. Tuition assistance is available for families who demonstrate need; contact borealis@artlitlab.org for information prior to registering.