Mindful Movement

press release: Join fitness and mindfulness coach Venus Washington in this fun event to explore the mind/body connection. Especially designed for seniors, but open to anyone interested, Venus will help you start wherever you are on your fitness journey (even if you haven't begun it yet!). Perfect for beginners and anyone interested in getting moving and learning that how you think affects the way you move; and how you move affects the way you think. Be prepared for movement, but at a level that's right and safe for you. Registration is recommended, but not required.